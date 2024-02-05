Phraction Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 208,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 737,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,518. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.