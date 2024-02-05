Phraction Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.35. 1,561,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,632. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day moving average is $248.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

