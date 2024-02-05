Phraction Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Phraction Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $842.00. The company had a trading volume of 241,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $768.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.