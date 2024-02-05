Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Shares of PSX opened at $145.47 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $148.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.