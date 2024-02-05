Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419 shares.The stock last traded at $11.97 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Pharming Group Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $799.95 million, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.