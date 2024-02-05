PGGM Investments Sells 22,103 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

