PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $22,756,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $245.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $246.74.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.