PGGM Investments Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.02 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.05%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

