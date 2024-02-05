PGGM Investments Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,664,000 after acquiring an additional 549,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

