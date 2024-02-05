PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Assurant were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

