PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 64,342 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 64,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 821,755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,650,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

