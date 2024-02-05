PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCG. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Trading Down 2.7 %

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $259,181,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.