Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,448,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,433,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.