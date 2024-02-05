Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

