Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $77,388,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $327.62 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.25 and a 52-week high of $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.