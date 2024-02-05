Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 3,301 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.