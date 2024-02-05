PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.22 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $659.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.