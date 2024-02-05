PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.6% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,208,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PYPL opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.