Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes $15.62 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 248,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,621,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.
MetLife Stock Performance
NYSE:MET traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
