Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes $15.62 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 248,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,621,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.