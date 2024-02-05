Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes $13.30 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.08. 2,942,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,898. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.86 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

