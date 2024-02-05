Payden & Rygel Investment Group Purchases New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,079,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

