Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $18.02 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,000. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.81. 1,138,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.