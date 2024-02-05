Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $13.68 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 234,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,880,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

