Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $10.28 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 183,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 110.4% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Coca-Cola



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

