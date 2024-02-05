Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $27.04 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 609,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,035,000. Comcast comprises about 1.8% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

