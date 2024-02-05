Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $12.96 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 239,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.63. 1,210,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $216.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

