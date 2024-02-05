Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 219,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,016,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 688,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,247,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,342,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670,111. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
