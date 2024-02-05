Parnassus Investments LLC Has $753.61 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,954,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,562 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $753,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.51. 172,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

