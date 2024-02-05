Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $575.00 at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.64.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $510.36 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $10,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.