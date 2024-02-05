Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $3.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.37.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial raised Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTLK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,283,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,946 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.