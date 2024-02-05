Oppenheimer Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $210.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.54. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

