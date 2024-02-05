Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,187,000 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

