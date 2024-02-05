Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.40. 9,254,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720,249. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

