OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.15 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $85.90 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00080709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001220 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.