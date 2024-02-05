OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. OFS Credit has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $23.32.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

