NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.970-3.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.97-3.38 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.03 on Monday, hitting $221.02. 3,940,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $569,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,721.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 521.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

