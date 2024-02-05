NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.02. 3,873,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,343,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 521.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

