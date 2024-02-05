NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $214.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

