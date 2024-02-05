NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.