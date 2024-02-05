NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.