Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.77

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.77 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 92188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Articles
