Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NTR opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

