Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.43.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $183.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

