Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $518.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

