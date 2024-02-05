Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $116.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.