Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

