Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.71.

NPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.



Shares of NPI stock opened at C$24.95 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.265213 EPS for the current fiscal year.



The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.



Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

