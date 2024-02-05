Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.62).

Northamber Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2,425.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.

Northamber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Northamber’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

