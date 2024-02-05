Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

