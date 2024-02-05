NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,583,541 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $553,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $129.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

