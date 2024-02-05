NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,353.13 or 0.99912754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010997 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00177873 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.